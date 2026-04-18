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Drew Rasmussen News: Yields four runs in shortened start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Rasmussen didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Pirates, allowing four runs on two hits and two walks with three strikeouts across 3.2 innings.

Rasmussen gave up a two-run homer to Ryan O'Hearn in the bottom of the first inning and later surrendered another two-run shot to Marcell Ozuna in the fourth. The game was then delayed by rain for two hours and 27 minutes, ending Rasmussen's day after 64 pitches. It was Rasmussen's first troublesome outing of the season after he'd yielded just two runs in 16 innings across his first three starts. Rasmussen now owns a 2.75 ERA and 20:3 K:BB across 19.2 innings. He should be well rested ahead of his next start Friday at home against the Twins.

Drew Rasmussen
Tampa Bay Rays
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