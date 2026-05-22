Drew Romo headshot

Drew Romo News: Absent from Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Romo is not in the White Sox's starting lineup against the Giants on Friday.

Romo will be on the bench for the beginning of Friday's contest while Edgar Quero starts behind home plate and bats ninth. Romo has gone 8-for-45 (.178) with one steal, four home runs and seven RBI since being called up by the White Sox in late April.

Drew Romo
Chicago White Sox
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