Drew Romo News: Absent from Friday's lineup
Romo is not in the White Sox's starting lineup against the Giants on Friday.
Romo will be on the bench for the beginning of Friday's contest while Edgar Quero starts behind home plate and bats ninth. Romo has gone 8-for-45 (.178) with one steal, four home runs and seven RBI since being called up by the White Sox in late April.
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