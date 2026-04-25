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Drew Romo News: Contract selected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

The White Sox selected Romo's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

Romo was outrighted to Triple-A during the offseason but has started the season strong, slashing .298/.385/.561 with four home runs, 11 RBI and 11 runs scored across 68 plate appearances. The 24-year-old's offensive surge will now buy him a spot on the big-league roster, replacing Reese McGuire as Chicago's backup catcher.

Drew Romo
Chicago White Sox
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