Drew Romo News: Fading into timeshare
Romo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.
Romo had been serving as the White Sox's No. 1 catcher for much of May, but he appears to have since fallen into more of a timeshare with Edgar Quero. The White Sox will go with Quero behind the dish Monday for the fourth time in six games, with two of those starts coming against left-handers and two coming versus righties. Romo's downturn in playing time comes while he's hit just .171 with a 27.8 percent strikeout rate over his last 10 contests.
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