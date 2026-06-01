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Drew Romo News: Fading into timeshare

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Romo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

Romo had been serving as the White Sox's No. 1 catcher for much of May, but he appears to have since fallen into more of a timeshare with Edgar Quero. The White Sox will go with Quero behind the dish Monday for the fourth time in six games, with two of those starts coming against left-handers and two coming versus righties. Romo's downturn in playing time comes while he's hit just .171 with a 27.8 percent strikeout rate over his last 10 contests.

Drew Romo
Chicago White Sox
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