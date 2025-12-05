It wasn't that long ago that Romo looked like the Rockies' catcher of the future, but his progress stalled and Hunter Goodman emerged, leading Colorado to expose him to waivers. Romo is 9-for-54 at the plate during his brief time in the majors and slashed only .264\/.329\/.409 across 60 games in 2025 while playing his home games at hitter-friendly Triple-A Albuquerque. The Orioles already have Adley Rutschman and Samuel Basallo at the big-league level, so Romo will likely begin 2026 at Triple-A Norfolk, unless the club elects to carry three catchers.