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Drew Romo News: Homers twice against Halos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Romo went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Angels.

After the White Sox DFA'd Reese McGuire last weekend, Romo was the one to get the call while Kyle Teel continues to rehab his hamstring. After going 0-for-3 in his first start Sunday, Romo took Jose Soriano deep for a two-run shot in the fourth Tuesday and later added a solo homer in the sixth against Brent Suter. They were the first two homers of Romo's career in his 22nd big-league contest.

Drew Romo
Chicago White Sox
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