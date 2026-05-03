Drew Romo News: Lifts homer Sunday
Romo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Padres.
Romo has three homers over his last three games. The catcher is filling the backup role behind Edgar Quero while Kyle Teel (hamstring) remains on the injured list. Romo is batting .300 (3-for-10), with all of his hits being homers so far this season. He's added four RBI, four runs scored and a 5:3 BB:K across 16 plate appearances since he was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on April 25.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Romo See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker145 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week238 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB AssignmentsApril 8, 2025
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekMarch 30, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Romo See More