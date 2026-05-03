Drew Romo headshot

Drew Romo News: Lifts homer Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Romo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Padres.

Romo has three homers over his last three games. The catcher is filling the backup role behind Edgar Quero while Kyle Teel (hamstring) remains on the injured list. Romo is batting .300 (3-for-10), with all of his hits being homers so far this season. He's added four RBI, four runs scored and a 5:3 BB:K across 16 plate appearances since he was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on April 25.

Drew Romo
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Romo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Romo See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
7 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
145 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
238 days ago
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
April 8, 2025
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
March 30, 2025