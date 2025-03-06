Drew Romo News: Likely to start in Triple-A

Romo is likely to begin the 2025 season at Triple-A Albuquerque, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Manager Bud Black has praised Romo for his improvement in blocking skills and in managing a game this spring. However, Saunders suggests that the Rockies will opt to keep Hunter Goodman on the Opening Day roster thanks to his superior skills as a hitter. Even if Romo begins the season in the minors, there's a strong chance he'll be in Colorado at some point in 2025.