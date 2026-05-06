Drew Romo headshot

Drew Romo News: Poaching work from Quero

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Romo will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Slated to start for the fifth time in the White Sox's last six matchups with right-handed pitchers, Romo may have at least temporarily supplanted the struggling Edgar Quero as the team's No. 1 backstop. Since being called up from Triple-A Charlotte on April 25, Romo has made a splash at the back end of the Chicago lineup, going 3-for-14 with three home runs and a 6:3 BB:K over his first six games with the big club.

Drew Romo
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Romo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Romo See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
3 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
10 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
148 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
241 days ago
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
April 8, 2025