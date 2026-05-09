Drew Romo News: Resting Saturday
Romo isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners.
Romo has seemingly taken over as the White Sox's preferred option behind the dish, but he'll give way to Edgar Quero on Saturday after going 0-for-6 with a pair of walks over his last two starts.
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