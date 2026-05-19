Drew Romo headshot

Drew Romo News: Resting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Romo is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Mariners.

Romo, who has taken over starting catcher duties for the White Sox, is taking a seat Tuesday. Edgar Quero has the start behind the plate and is batting ninth.

Drew Romo
Chicago White Sox
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