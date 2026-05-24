Drew Romo News: Resting up Sunday
Romo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Romo will be rested for the series finale after going 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI while catching all eight innings of Saturday's 10-3 loss. Edgar Quero will step in behind the dish Sunday.
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