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Drew Romo News: Resting up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Romo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Romo will be rested for the series finale after going 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI while catching all eight innings of Saturday's 10-3 loss. Edgar Quero will step in behind the dish Sunday.

Drew Romo
Chicago White Sox
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