Drew Romo News: Resting up Wednesday
Romo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.
Romo will retreat to the bench after he started behind the plate in the first two games of the series and went 1-for-7 with a home run and two RBI between those contests. Edgar Quero will handle catching duties Wednesday, forming a battery with right-hander David Sandlin.
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