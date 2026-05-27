Drew Romo headshot

Drew Romo News: Resting up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Romo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Romo will retreat to the bench after he started behind the plate in the first two games of the series and went 1-for-7 with a home run and two RBI between those contests. Edgar Quero will handle catching duties Wednesday, forming a battery with right-hander David Sandlin.

Drew Romo
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Romo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Romo See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
24 days ago