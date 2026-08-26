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Drew Romo News: Resting up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Romo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Romo will hit the bench after he went 1-for-7 with a walk and a run scored while starting behind the dish in the first two contests of the series. Jake Rogers will handle catching duties Wednesday.

Drew Romo
Chicago White Sox
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