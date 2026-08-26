Drew Romo News: Resting up Wednesday
Romo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
Romo will hit the bench after he went 1-for-7 with a walk and a run scored while starting behind the dish in the first two contests of the series. Jake Rogers will handle catching duties Wednesday.
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