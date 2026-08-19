Drew Romo News: Rotating starts with Rogers
Romo is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
Romo started at catcher Tuesday night, so he'll get some rest during Wednesday's matinee. Since Jake Rogers was picked up off waivers last week, he and Romo have alternated playing time behind the dish, drawing three starts apiece.
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