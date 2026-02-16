Drew Smith headshot

Drew Smith Injury: Catches on with Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Smith (elbow) agreed Monday with the Nationals on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Michelle Margaux of SNY.tv reports.

According to Margaux, Smith's deal will be worth $1.75 million if he makes the Opening Day roster and includes up to $1.25 million in performance-related bonuses. The 32-year-old right-hander missed the entire 2025 season while on the mend from July 2024 Tommy John surgery with an internal brace, but he could be at or near full health at this point. If Smith proves during spring training that he's regained his pre-surgery velocity and command, he could quickly earn a high-leverage role in an unsettled Washington bullpen. Over parts of six big-league seasons, Smith owns a 3.48 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 15.2 K-BB% over 191 appearances, all of which came with the Mets.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Smith
