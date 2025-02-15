Drew Smith Injury: Placed on 60-day IL

The Mets placed Smith (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Thursday.

Smith signed a one-year deal with the Mets on Wednesday that includes a club option for 2026. However, he isn't expected to pitch until very late in the season, if at all, after undergoing a Tommy John and internal brace hybrid procedure in July, so New York will move him to the 60-day IL to conserve a spot on its 40-man roster.