Drew Smith headshot

Drew Smith News: Lands MiLB deal with Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 4:24pm

Smith signed a minor-league contract with Minnesota on Sunday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old righty owns a 3.48 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over 192 career appearances in the majors, but after missing the entire 2025 season while recovering from his second Tommy John surgery, he had to settle for a minor-league deal with the Nationals in free agency this winter. Smith was released after he was unable to win a spot in Washington's season-opening bullpen, but he quickly found work in a new organization. He's expected to report to Triple-A St. Paul and could be in the mix for a call-up quickly if he shows that he's regained his pre-surgery velocity and command.

Drew Smith
Minnesota Twins
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