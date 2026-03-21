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Drew Smith News: Let go by Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

The Nationals unconditionally released Smith on Saturday.

Smith missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from his second Tommy John surgery. He inked a minor-league deal with the Nationals in mid-February with an invitation to spring training and appeared in six Grapefruit League games, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out seven across 5.1 scoreless innings. Smith wasn't on track to make the Nationals' Opening Day roster, but his unconditional release means he'll be able to sign with a team looking to bolster its bullpen depth.

Drew Smith
 Free Agent
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