Drew Sommers News: Charged with loss Saturday

Sommers (0-3) allowed one run on two hits in two innings of relief and was charged with the loss in Saturday's 4-3 defeat to the White Sox. He walked one and struck out four.

The lefty reliever pitched decently but was charged with a tough-luck loss, taking the mound after starter Troy Melton covered just 4.1 innings. Sommers has been asked to log only 22 frames so far this season in the majors, but he's mostly been sharp despite his winless record with a 3.68 ERA and 34 strikeouts. He doesn't have a ton of fantasy appeal at the moment, however, given his lower-leverage role in Detroit's bullpen.