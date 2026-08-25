Drew Sommers News: Earns first MLB win

Sommers (1-3) tossed 1.2 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Rays. He struck out one.

Sommers came on for Jackson Jobe, who covered the first 4.1 innings of the contest, and the lefty reliever continued his strong recent play to pick up his first win at the MLB level. Over his last 11 appearances, Sommers has a sparkling 0.64 ERA across 14 innings of work, and he's struck out 24 batters. The 26-year-old is starting to emerge as a weapon out of Detroit's bullpen, which could earn him more high leverage work in the final weeks of the regular season.