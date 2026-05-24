Drew Sommers News: Summoned from minors as 27th man

The Tigers appointed Summers from Triple-A Toledo to serve as their 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader versus the Orioles.

Detroit is expected to return Sommers to Toledo following the twin bill. Sommers made four appearances out of the Tigers bullpen in 2025 but has worked exclusively at Triple-A up to this point in the season, posting a 3.10 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 33:11 K:BB across 20.1 innings.