Drew Thorpe Injury: Exits minors outing with sore elbow

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

White Sox manager Will Venable said that Thorpe will undergo imaging after leaving his appearance in a minor-league game Thursday with right elbow discomfort, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Thorpe has encountered multiple setbacks since he had surgery last September to remove a bone spur from the elbow. More will be known once the right-hander's test results are in, but Thorpe could be looking at an extended absence.

Drew Thorpe
Chicago White Sox
