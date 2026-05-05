Drew Thorpe Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

The White Sox transferred Thorpe (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Thorpe was expected to miss the first few months of the regular season when he landed on the IL in March, so his move to the 60-day IL doesn't affect his timeline. The 25-year-old righty is entering the late stages of his recovery from a Tommy John procedure he underwent in April 2025. However, it remains unknown how far he is from beginning a rehab assignment. In the meantime, the White Sox will give his 40-man spot to Trevor Richards, who was acquired in a trade with Philadelphia on Tuesday.