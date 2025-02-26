Drew Thorpe Injury: Not throwing breaking balls yet

White Sox manager Will Venable said Wednesday that Thorpe (elbow) "continues to progress," Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Thorpe has not yet been cleared to throw breaking balls during his bullpen sessions, however, and will need to show he can do that before facing hitters and pitching in a Cactus League game. The right-hander had surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow last September and experienced a pair of setbacks after that during the offseason. Thorpe is not expected to be ready for Opening Day.