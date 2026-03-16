Drew Thorpe Injury: Piling up side sessions

Thorpe (elbow) is scheduled to throw his fifth bullpen session of the spring at some point this week, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Thorpe seems to be progressing as expected in his recovery from the Tommy John surgery he underwent April 9, 2025, but the right-hander still appears to be a likely candidate to begin the season on the 60-day injured list, should the White Sox need to open up a spot on the 40-man roster. If his elbow continues to respond well to side sessions, Thorpe could advance to throwing live batting practice within the next few weeks.