Drew Thorpe Injury: Progressing to live BP

Thorpe (elbow) will begin throwing live batting practice Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Thorpe has been throwing bullpen sessions since mid-February, and he has now officially been cleared to face live hitters. The plan is for him to throw several rounds of live BP before getting into a routine of throwing every five days. Assuming all goes well, he'll then begin a rehab assignment with one of the White Sox's minor-league affiliates.