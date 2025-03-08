Fantasy Baseball
Drew Thorpe headshot

Drew Thorpe Injury: Progressing to live BP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Thorpe (elbow) will begin throwing live batting practice Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Thorpe has been throwing bullpen sessions since mid-February, and he has now officially been cleared to face live hitters. The plan is for him to throw several rounds of live BP before getting into a routine of throwing every five days. Assuming all goes well, he'll then begin a rehab assignment with one of the White Sox's minor-league affiliates.

Drew Thorpe
Chicago White Sox
