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Drew Thorpe Injury: Ramping up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Thorpe (elbow) has thrown seven bullpen sessions as part of his rehab process, MLB.com reports.

Thorpe was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday, but that's not an indication of the progress in his recovery from Tommy John surgery. It's unclear when he may begin a rehab assignment, but that will likely be the next step.

Drew Thorpe
Chicago White Sox
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