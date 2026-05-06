Drew Thorpe Injury: Ramping up
Thorpe (elbow) has thrown seven bullpen sessions as part of his rehab process, MLB.com reports.
Thorpe was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday, but that's not an indication of the progress in his recovery from Tommy John surgery. It's unclear when he may begin a rehab assignment, but that will likely be the next step.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Thorpe See More
-
General MLB Article
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 202638 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching ProjectionsMarch 11, 2025
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL CentralMarch 6, 2025
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Rookie Pitcher TargetsNovember 26, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Thorpe See More