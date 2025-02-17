Drew Thorpe Injury: Set for mound work Tuesday

White Sox manager Will Venable said that Thorpe (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Thorpe has experienced a couple of setbacks in his recovery from September surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow, resulting in him entering spring training behind the White Sox's other healthy pitchers. The right-hander still appears on pace to be ready for the start of the season, however, though he's probably at least a couple weeks away from pitching in Cactus League games. Assuming Tuesday's side session goes well, Thorpe will likely continue to throw at least a couple more bullpen sessions after that before advancing to facing hitters in live batting practice.