Drew Thorpe Injury: Slowed in recovery
Thorpe (elbow) recently underwent an appendectomy but has resumed throwing, MLB.com reports.
Thorpe had been ramping up in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, but the appendectomy will slow his return. An exact timeline is unclear, but Thorpe has yet to begin a rehab assignment.
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