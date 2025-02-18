Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Drew Thorpe headshot

Drew Thorpe Injury: Throws 20 pitches off mound

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Thorpe (elbow) sat at 84 to 85 mph during a 20-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The reduced velocity was by design as he ramps things up while working his way back from elbow issues. Thorpe will throw bullpen sessions for three weeks before progressing to live batting practice. Given that timeline, it seems unlikely that Thorpe will be ready in time for Opening Day, though the White Sox have not revealed a concrete timetable for the young right-hander.

Drew Thorpe
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now