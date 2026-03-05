Drew Thorpe headshot

Drew Thorpe Injury: Throws bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Thorpe (elbow) threw a 20-pitch, all-fastballs bullpen session Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

It was the first time Thorpe has thrown off the mound since he came down with tendinitis in his surgically repaired right elbow. The right-hander is slated for another bullpen session as he continues to rebuild stamina. Thorpe has not pitched in a game since 2024, having missed all of the 2025 campaign following Tommy John surgery. He'll be assigned to the Triple-A Charlotte rotation once he's stretched out but is a candidate to rejoin the big-league rotation at some point in 2026 if things go well.

Drew Thorpe
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Thorpe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Thorpe See More
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
359 days ago
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL Central
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL Central
Author Image
Brad Johnson
364 days ago
Farm Futures: Rookie Pitcher Targets
MLB
Farm Futures: Rookie Pitcher Targets
Author Image
James Anderson
November 26, 2024