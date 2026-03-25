Drew Waters News: Booted from 40-man roster
The Royals designated Waters for assignment Wednesday.
Waters failed to crack the Opening Day roster and doesn't have minor-league options remaining, so he's headed to waivers. The 27-year-old outfielder sports a career .234/.300/.369 batting line and 31.1 percent strikeout rate over parts of four major-league seasons.
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