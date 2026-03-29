Drew Waters News: Outrighted to Triple-A
Waters was outrighted to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.
Waters was designated for assignment by the Royals on Wednesday, and he will now head to Omaha after clearing waivers. The outfielder played in 71 contests with Kansas City in 2025, batting .243 with a home run, 14 RBI, 21 runs scored and five stolen bases, and he'll likely get another shot with the major-league roster down the road this year.
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