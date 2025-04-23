Drew Waters News: Totals seven bases

Waters went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, a triple and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

Waters broke a scoreless tie in the sixth with a leadoff home run for his first of the season and followed that up with his first triple of the season in the eighth. He's totaled five hits, three runs and two RBI over his last two games and has upped his batting average to .273 after it sat at .160 on April 19.