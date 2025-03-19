Drey Jameson News: Bid for Opening Day roster ends

The Diamondbacks optioned Jameson to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

After sitting out the entire 2024 season while recovering from his September 2023 Tommy John surgery, Jameson seemingly operated with no restrictions to begin camp, but having two minor-league options remaining likely worked against him in his bid for the Opening Day roster. Before getting demoted, Jameson made six relief appearances in Cactus League play, giving up one earned run on five hits and three walks while striking out four. He'll work out of the bullpen in Reno and should rank near the top of the list for a call-up early on in the season when Arizona requires an extra relief arm.