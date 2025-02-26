Drey Jameson News: Making spring debut Wednesday

Jameson (elbow) is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut in Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Once starter Corbin Burnes exits the contest, Jameson is on track to make what will be his first appearance at any level since July 6, 2023 after he missed the last season and a half while recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in September of that year. Jameson progressed to throwing bullpen sessions by the end of last season, and his lengthy rehab program appears to have gone without any snags over the winter and during the early part of spring training. The 27-year-old is in contention for a spot in the Diamondbacks' Opening Day bullpen, but because he has two minor-league options remaining, an assignment to Triple-A Reno could be in the cards if he isn't sharp during his Cactus League appearances.