Druw Jones News: To open in High-A

The Diamondbacks plan to have Jones begin the 2025 season at High-A Hillsboro, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Jones played a full season at Single-A Visalia in 2024 after injuries limited him the previous two years. The 2022 second-overall pick had issues early in the season but finished strong with a line of .275/.409/.405 along with six home runs, 65 RBI and 21 steals over 109 games.