Dub Gleed News: Dealt to Toronto

The Blue Jays acquired Gleed and $250,000 in international bonus pool money from the Marlins on Sunday in exchange for infielder Leo Jimenez, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Gleed will join Toronto's organization after spending time at four different minor-league levels and posting a .738 OPS over 277 plate appearances in 2025, though the bulk of his action came between High-A Jupiter and Double-A Jacksonville. The 23-year-old infielder is likely to report to either Double-A New Hampshire or Triple-A Buffalo with his new organization.