Darnell is still on the mend from left hip labral repair surgery, which he underwent last September. Before being shut down by the injury, the 28-year-old lefty made nine appearances out of the Colorado bullpen and logged a 3.86 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 11.2 innings. After being claimed off waivers by the Tigers in November, Darnell was later designated for assignment, but Detroit re-signed him to a minor-league deal once he cleared waivers. Darnell is attending camp as a non-roster invitee, but he'll likely need to complete his rehab program for hip surgery within the next week or two to have any shot at winning a spot in Detroit's Opening Day bullpen.