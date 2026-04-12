Duncan Davitt News: Bound for Charlotte

The White Sox optioned Davitt to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

Davitt will cede his spot on the White Sox's active roster to righty Jonathan Cannon, who was recalled ahead of his expected bulk-relief appearance in Sunday's game against the Royals. After receiving a call-up Thursday, Davitt made his MLB debut in Friday's 2-0 loss to Kansas City, tossing a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.