Duncan Davitt News: Bound for Charlotte
The White Sox optioned Davitt to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.
Davitt will cede his spot on the White Sox's active roster to righty Jonathan Cannon, who was recalled ahead of his expected bulk-relief appearance in Sunday's game against the Royals. After receiving a call-up Thursday, Davitt made his MLB debut in Friday's 2-0 loss to Kansas City, tossing a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Duncan Davitt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Duncan Davitt See More