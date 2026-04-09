Duncan Davitt News: Receives first MLB call-up

The White Sox recalled Davitt from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.

Davitt will join the big club for the first time in his career with Chris Murphy (elbow) bound for the injured list and Tyler Schweitzer headed back to the minors. The 26-year-old Davitt hasn't quite gotten off to a fantastic start this year, giving up seven earned runs over eight innings across his first two starts at Charlotte. Although he's operated exclusively as a starter since 2024, his recent struggles could cause him to begin his MLB career in the bullpen.