Duncan Davitt News: Sent to Charlotte
The White Sox optioned Davitt to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Davitt made two appearances in the Cactus League this spring and didn't allow an earned run over four innings. He'll officially begin the 2026 campaign at Charlotte, where he turned in a 5.03 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 48.1 frames last season.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Duncan Davitt
