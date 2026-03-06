Duncan Davitt headshot

Duncan Davitt News: Sent to Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

The White Sox optioned Davitt to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Davitt made two appearances in the Cactus League this spring and didn't allow an earned run over four innings. He'll officially begin the 2026 campaign at Charlotte, where he turned in a 5.03 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 48.1 frames last season.

Duncan Davitt
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Duncan Davitt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Duncan Davitt See More
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
MLB
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
Author Image
Erik Halterman
232 days ago