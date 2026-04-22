Dustin Harris Injury: Not starting Wednesday
Harris (hand) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Harris had started in the Astros' first two games of the series and went 0-for-4 with a walk and two runs before being forced out of Tuesday's 8-5 loss in the bottom of the fifth inning after being hit in the left hand by a pitch in the top of the frame. Though the Astros have classified Harris' hand injury as a bruise, he's feeling sore enough that he'll be held out of the lineup Wednesday against a right-hander (Tanner Bibee). Houston will go with a starting outfield of Brice Matthews, Daniel Johnson and Cam Smith from left to right in the series finale.
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