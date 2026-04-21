Dustin Harris Injury: Pulled with bruised hand
Harris was removed from Tuesday's game against the Guardians with a left hand contusion, Julia Morales of Space City Home Network reports.
Harris took a 93.6-mph sinker off his hand in the fifth inning of Tuesday's contest. He remained in the game to run for himself but was removed from the game when Houston went on defense. His diagnosis suggests he avoided a significant injury, though the Astros may look to keep him on the bench for a day or two as a precaution.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dustin Harris See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases33 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer213 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups226 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dustin Harris See More