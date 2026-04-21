Dustin Harris headshot

Dustin Harris Injury: Pulled with bruised hand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Harris was removed from Tuesday's game against the Guardians with a left hand contusion, Julia Morales of Space City Home Network reports.

Harris took a 93.6-mph sinker off his hand in the fifth inning of Tuesday's contest. He remained in the game to run for himself but was removed from the game when Houston went on defense. His diagnosis suggests he avoided a significant injury, though the Astros may look to keep him on the bench for a day or two as a precaution.

Dustin Harris
Houston Astros
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