Dustin Harris News: Back with ChiSox on MiLB deal
The White Sox signed Harris to a minor-league contract Monday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.
It's a return to the organization Harris started with this season before he went from the White Sox to the Astros via waivers last month. In 17 games this season between both stops, Harris has slashed .233/.333/.302 with no home runs, four stolen bases and a 6:7 BB:K. He will report to Triple-A Charlotte.
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