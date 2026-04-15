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Dustin Harris News: Booted from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

The White Sox designated Harris for assignment Wednesday.

Harris will cede his spot on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster to one of the organization's top prospects in Sam Antonacci, who received a call-up from Triple-A Charlotte. After receiving a promotion of his own from Charlotte on April 7, Harris proceeded to go 3-for-12 with a double, two stolen bases and a 4:1 BB:K in six games for the White Sox. He'll now go through the waiver process and will have the ability to elect free agency if he goes unclaimed.

Dustin Harris
Chicago White Sox
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