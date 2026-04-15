Dustin Harris News: Booted from 40-man roster
The White Sox designated Harris for assignment Wednesday.
Harris will cede his spot on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster to one of the organization's top prospects in Sam Antonacci, who received a call-up from Triple-A Charlotte. After receiving a promotion of his own from Charlotte on April 7, Harris proceeded to go 3-for-12 with a double, two stolen bases and a 4:1 BB:K in six games for the White Sox. He'll now go through the waiver process and will have the ability to elect free agency if he goes unclaimed.
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