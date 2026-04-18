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Dustin Harris News: Claimed by Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

The Astros claimed Harris off waivers from the White Sox on Saturday.

Harris was designated by the White Sox for assignment Wednesday, and he'll now be a part of the Astros' organization after being claimed Saturday, though he'll likely be assigned to Triple-A Sugar Land. Harris appeared in six regular-season games for the White Sox, going 3-for-12 with two steals, one RBI and two runs scored.

Dustin Harris
Houston Astros
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