Dustin Harris News: Claimed by Houston
The Astros claimed Harris off waivers from the White Sox on Saturday.
Harris was designated by the White Sox for assignment Wednesday, and he'll now be a part of the Astros' organization after being claimed Saturday, though he'll likely be assigned to Triple-A Sugar Land. Harris appeared in six regular-season games for the White Sox, going 3-for-12 with two steals, one RBI and two runs scored.
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