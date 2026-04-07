Dustin Harris News: Contract selected

The White Sox selected Harris' contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

He's absorbing the roster spot vacated by the injured Austin Hays (hamstring). Harris could get some run in left field while Hays is out, and if that happens, his speed would make him worth a look in deep leagues. The 26-year-old went 33-for-37 in stolen-base attempts last season at Triple-A Round Rock in the Rangers organization and added an addition steal in a cup of coffee with the big club.