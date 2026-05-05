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Dustin Harris News: DFA'd by Astros

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

The Astros designated Harris for assignment Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Harris appeared in 11 games after joining the Astros in mid-April, during which he went 7-for-31 (.226) at the plate with four RBI, four runs and two steals. He'll lose his place on the active roster to make room for Zach Dezenzo, who was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move.

Dustin Harris
Houston Astros
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