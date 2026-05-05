Dustin Harris News: DFA'd by Astros
The Astros designated Harris for assignment Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Harris appeared in 11 games after joining the Astros in mid-April, during which he went 7-for-31 (.226) at the plate with four RBI, four runs and two steals. He'll lose his place on the active roster to make room for Zach Dezenzo, who was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move.
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